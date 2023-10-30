WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said that a man was arrested in Whitehouse for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Sunday.

Deputies responded to a County Road 2183 residence around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived deputies were reportedly told that Alejandro Guebara was inside the residence with a shotgun.

A woman told officials that Guebara allegedly put the shotgun to her hear and threatened to kill her.

When deputies approached the residence they began to try and talk to him but officials said he fled out the back window into the woods behind the home.

Neighbors informed officials that a gunshot had been heard inside the home before they arrived. A perimeter was started around the home and Whitehouse PD, Troup PD and TPWD Game Warden Brad Clark assisted in trying to find Guebara.

Guebara was found underneath a trailer nearby and was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threat of a family/household, evading arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a parole violation warrant.