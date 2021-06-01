Man arrested after allegedly robbing Lufkin game room at gunpoint

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested Monday morning in connection to an armed robbery of a Lufkin game room where he used to work.

Officers were called to Golden Dragon game room after someone reported that a man, later identified as Ernesto Maldonado, allegedly robbed the business at gunpoint and left on a motorcycle.

Maldonado is charged with aggravated robbery and remains in the Angelina County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

A clerk told officers that she was wrapping up her shift when she went to open the door to who she thought was another employee. Instead, it was a man wearing a motorcycle helmet.

She said he held a gun to her face and then placed it in his waistband before demanding money that he said the owner owed him.

She said she opened the register and gave him an undisclosed amount of money. She said he told her not to call police and asked her to pray with him before he left.

Police say that multiple tips and witness accounts identify Maldonado as the suspect. When officers arrived at his home on Cicero Hill in Judson, he was arrested without incident around 5:30 a.m.

Detectives say they found clothes they thought Maldonado was wearing during the robbery and a motorcycle helmet.

Maldonado told officers that he is a felon, so he can’t have a gun. He later mentioned that he may have had a pellet gun, but that officers would need diving gear because it could be in the Neches River.

When a detective asked him what color the pistol was that he had, Maldonado responded that if the detective had seen the game room surveillance video then he would know it was black.

Police say Maldonado had previously worked at the game room and had a disagreement with the owner.