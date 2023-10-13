TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Titus County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Friday after he allegedly broke into a hunting camp on June 11 and stole a Kawasaki ATV, guns, archery equipment, hunting apparel and an outdoor grill.

Officials said that at least two men reportedly used another side by side to burgle the hunting camp near County Road 1905 and the Sulphur River. Investigators worked to find a lead in the case but eventually found the reportedly stolen ATV after a receiving a tip.

After recovering almost all the allegedly stolen property, officials said they established probable cause to arrest Titus County resident, Troy Lynn Blackwell, 50.

Blackwell was arrested on Friday morning at his residence on County Road 1905 and an investigation into other suspects is ongoing. Blackwell is being held at the Titus County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, burglary of a building and theft of a firearm.