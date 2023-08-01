RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was booked into the Rusk County Jail in connection to an assault on a family member, authorities said.

According to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, deputies responded to an assault call at the 5700 block of FM 1251 in the Church Hill Community. The adult victim of the assault was taken to a Henderson hospital in a private vehicle before authorities arrived.

Investigators said that 42-year-old Jacomo Robertson of Henderson was “found to be the aggressive party to the criminal episode.” He was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated assault (family violence), a first degree felony.

Robertson’s bond was set to $100,000. The victim is in stable condition and has been released from the hospital.

The investigation is still active.