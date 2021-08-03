Man arrested after body found in shallow grave in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A body was found in a shallow grave on a private Van Zandt County property last Saturday.

Officials identified the body as Ladarron Perkins, saying that 45-year-old Casey Lynn Spriggs from Dallas shot and killed him.

The sheriff’s office worked with the Texas Rangers and District Attorney Tonda Curry. According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, it was determined that the murder likely happened in the city of Dallas.

Texas Rangers recovered the body and it was sent for autopsy.

Sheriff Steve Hendrix sent deputies to Dallas to secure the crime scene at a residence in the Pleasant Grove area.

Spriggs was taken to the Van Zandt County Jail and charged with murder. His bond was set for $1,000,000.

The sheriff’s office said that the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are forthcoming.