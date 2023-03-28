TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man who officials said was wanted on several felony charges was arrested Tuesday in Trinity County after a high-speed chase.

Trinity County Sheriff’s Office deputies engaged in a high-speed chase with Brandon Yates, who they said was wanted on several felony charges out of Leon County.

According to TCSO he allegedly assaulted a woman with a baseball bat.

Deputy Alissa White shot out the tires on Yates’ vehicle while pursuing him on FM 356 at 100 mph, Sheriff Woody Wallace said. Yates allegedly continued to drive at speeds over 80 mph with a flat tire.

Officials said that Sgt. Harrelson used the pit maneuver, causing Yates’ vehicle to crash where he allegedly ran away from the vehicle.

Brandon Yates (Photo Courtesy: Trinity County Sheriff’s Office)

“Yates then discovers that Sgt Harrelson A.K.A Grasshopper is faster than he looks! Great job to Deputy Alissa White and Sgt Harrelson for getting this criminal off the streets,” Wallace said in a Facebook post.