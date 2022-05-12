KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A Rusk County man was arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened in Kilgore.

Tyrone Wheat was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and taken to jail. His bond was set at $200,000.

According to Kilgore police, a drive-by shooting happened on Knowles Street, but no one was injured and the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

Video from the scene reportedly helped identify the suspect and led authorities to his residence in Rusk County. Officers were assisted by Rusk County Deputies.

Other charges are expected to be filed with the district attorney.