Man arrested after early-morning convenience store robbery in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A 25-year-old was arrested after an early morning convenience store robbery in Nacogdoches Thursday.

The Nacogdoches Police Department arrested Jamarcus Tanner and charged him with aggravated robbery. He was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail and a mugshot is not yet available.

Around 2:07 a.m., a suspect wearing a ski mask entered a store in the 1000 block of N. University Drive armed with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk, according to police. They said he then fled the store with “an unspecified amount of money from the cash register.”

Police responded after the clerk activated a silent panic alarm. While officers were on the scene, they received a call that a vehicle had wrecked in the 600 block of Tower Road.

Officers were already in the area looking for the suspect, and they responded to the wreck and determined there was probable cause to determine that the driver involved in the wreck was the suspect responsible for the robbery.

Nacogdoches’ Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene to assist.