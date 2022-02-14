RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is behind bars after reportedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase in Rains County on Sunday.

Kenneth Scalerico, 27, of Bismarck, AR, was booked into the Rains County Jail on charges of evading arrest with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Around 7:15 am., Rains County Deputy Rojo saw a vehicle parked on the shoulder of SH 19 near the county line. When he approached the vehicle to check the welfare of the person inside, he saw Scalerico asleep or passed out with a pistol in between his legs, officials said. Deputy Rojo called for backup and when they attempted to wake up the driver, they say he drove away.

Scalerico reportedly headed southbound toward Emory when DPS troopers entered the pursuit. Officials say that he turned right on Highway 69 and headed towards Point at around 115 mph. He allegedly continued on Highway 69 through Point at more than 100 mph. When he arrived at the Hunt and Rains County line, he turned left onto FM 2737, continuing at 100 mph, officials said.

He turned back towards Emory after approaching SH 276 and turned onto County Road 1425, apparently driving through yards before getting back on SH 276 going towards Emory. He allegedly drove though yards and ditches on Private Road 5505. Officials said he continued until the road came to a dead end and drove out into a field before fleeing from the vehicle with the pistol in his hand.

He ran from law enforcement for a short distance and threw the pistol into a wooded area before surrendering. The pistol was recovered at about 7:47 a.m.