Man arrested after ‘large amount’ of meth was found in vehicle during traffic stop in Gun Barrel City

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after a large amount of methamphetamine was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Gun Barrel City.

On Friday, Christopher Morgan drove his dark colored SUV out of a gas station parking lot and was traveling eastbound on Main Street when he was stopped by Deputy Meagan Hogan.

While conducting the traffic stop, a vehicle search was conducted and law enforcement found a ‘large amount’ of methamphetamine in Morgan’s vehicle.

Morgan was arrested and taken to the Henderson County Jail.