Man arrested after ‘large amount’ of meth was found in vehicle during traffic stop in Gun Barrel City

Crime & Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after a large amount of methamphetamine was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Gun Barrel City.

On Friday, Christopher Morgan drove his dark colored SUV out of a gas station parking lot and was traveling eastbound on Main Street when he was stopped by Deputy Meagan Hogan.

While conducting the traffic stop, a vehicle search was conducted and law enforcement found a ‘large amount’ of methamphetamine in Morgan’s vehicle.

Morgan was arrested and taken to the Henderson County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51