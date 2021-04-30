Man arrested after leading Smith County deputies on high-speed chase

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One man was arrested after he lead Smith County deputies on a high-speed chase.

Law Officials said the chase began after they tried to complete a traffic stop near Dogwood City. The driver of the sedan then led law officials on a chase at times going more than 100 mph.

Officials said the pursuit lasted 20 minutes ending on Old Omen near Charleston Park across from UT Tyler. Officials were able to stop the car by spiking it and arrested the driver right before 9 p.m.

Several Tyler police and deputy cars were blocking intersections prior to stop the pursuit.