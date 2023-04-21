COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested after officers found drugs during a traffic stop, the Coffee City Police Department said.

On Wednesday, around 10:30 p.m. Sgt. C. Welch stopped a vehicle on Highway 155 after an alleged traffic violation. After Welch conducted a probable cause search, marijuana was reportedly found in Tracy Brown’s pocket, according to police.

After searching the vehicle, methamphetamine and paraphernalia were found in the driver’s side door of the vehicle, CCPD said.

Brown was then taken to the Henderson County Jail and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.