PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Arizona man was arrested Monday night in East Texas after engaging in a pursuit with authorities.

According to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:52 p.m. their deputies were monitoring radio traffic and learned that Harrison County deputies were in an active pursuit that crossed into Caddo Parish, La. Soon after, the car reportedly entered Panola County on Highway 79 N at Bethany and a Panola County deputy joined the pursuit.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said their deputy had attempted to stop the car for a traffic violation before he fled.

Panola County officials said a sergeant set up spike strips at Highway 79 N at FM 31 while a Highway Patrol Trooper set up spikes near the Sabine River.

The pursuit reached DeBerry around 11 p.m., and authorities said the car hit the spike stripes, flattening three of their tires. The car took a right onto FM 31 North and a short time later one of their tires blew out and the car came to a stop on CR 3132, officials said.

“The driver refused to comply with commands to exit the vehicle at which time Sergeant Davis used his TASER,” officials in Panola County said. “The suspect began to accelerate forward then put the vehicle into reverse. Sergeant Davis administered additional TASER cycles at which time the vehicle came to a stop and the driver was pulled from the vehicle and secured in handcuffs.”

The driver was identified as Angel Barragan, 29 of Phoenix, Ariz., and he was booked into the Harrison County Jail for evading arrest, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance between one and four grams.