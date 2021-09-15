Man arrested after robbing a Gilmer bank of more than $16,000

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – A suspect is in custody after robbing First National Bank of Gilmer on Tuesday.

According to Gilmer Chief of Police Mark Case, the suspect robbed the First National Bank around 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Case said that the suspect had his hands in his pockets and walked up to the teller to tell them that he was robbing them.

After getting $16,599 from the teller, the suspect went into a corner office in the bank and did not attempt to flee. The suspect was detained and taken to the Upshur County Jail.

There were no injuries reported and the suspect’s identity has not yet been released.