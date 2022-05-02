LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Lufkin police arrested a man they say was involved in a shooting on North Garvan Street.

Jakori Randall, 26, of Lufkin was taken into custody around 3 p.m. after a traffic stop near the intersection of Everitt Street at Cousart Street. Police say that the shooting occurred prior to the stop in the 200 block of Garvan Street following a disturbance between Randall and another man.

Lufkin officials said that no injuries were reported in the shooting, but a home was struck during the incident. Officers recovered an AR-15 from Randall’s vehicle, according to a release.

Randall is charged with deadly conduct and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident remains under investigation.