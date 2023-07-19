MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after authorities conducted a search warrant that led to the recovery of stolen property in Marshall.

On July 13, the Marshall Police Special Response Team (SRT) conducted a search warrant in the 1800 block of West Houston Street in reference to stolen property.

Police said the search led to the arrest of 19-year-old Luis Gutierrez-Aguilar, who has charges out of Bossier Parrish, Louisiana for simple burglary, aggravated criminal damage to property and two counts of illegal use of a weapon.

The search warrant was conducted in relation to a burglary that police said happened in East Texas and Gutierrez-Aguilar was also charged with burglary of a building.