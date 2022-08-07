TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man in Tyler around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Chance Hull, 22, of Alba, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to police.

Police were called to the 1900 block of south Sneed Avenue regarding a stabbing Sunday morning. Upon arrival, officers saw one person with stab wounds and Hull, who was attempting to provide first aid, although he was later arrested.

Andy Erbaugh, with the Tyler Police Department, said that a physical altercation led up to the stabbing. EMS took the victim to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.