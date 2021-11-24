Man arrested, charged with murder of 21-year-old Camp County woman

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with the murder of a woman who was found shot numerous times.

Tyrek Caucasea Neal, 23, of Daingerfield was arrested in Jefferson for the murder of Makayla Goodson, 21. Goodson was shot at her home in the Thunderbird Point community on Nov. 5, but her body was not discovered until the next morning.

Sheriff John Cortelyou said that many hours have gone into the investigation with the help of several departments.

“This has been a cooperative effort between the Camp County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Rangers, the Jefferson Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Pittsburg Police Department, Texas game wardens and the Texas Highway Patrol,” Sheriff Cortelyou said.

Neal was booked into the Marion County jail yesterday afternoon before being transported the the Camp County Jail where he was booked and charged with murder at 6:44 p.m.

“Even though Neal has been arrested, the investigation is still developing so more details of the murder cannot be released at this time,” Sheriff Cortelyou said.

The Camp County Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone who has information that may be beneficial to the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 903-856-6651.