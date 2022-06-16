SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with criminal mishchief after allegedly stealing copper wire from a church in Smith County.

After dark on June 5, a man went onto the property of The Carpenter’s Baptist Church located at 18110 FM 344 in Flint. According to the sheriff’s office, he dismantled five air conditioning units and stripped out the copper wire. Officials say the damage resulted in a cost of $34,250.

Through investigation, the suspect was identified as Michael James Hudson, 20, of the Pine Trails Shores area in Smith County, according to SCSO. Smith County investigators confirmed the description of the suspect vehicle and located it at Hudson’s residence.

Investigators discovered that Hudson allegedly sold a large amount of copper wiring to a scrap yard in Tyler on June 6.

Thursday, deputies were in the Pine Trails Shores subdivision checking the area for Hudson, when they saw him drive by in a “known vehicle” headed toward Highway 155, officials said. The deputy pulled in behind the vehicle and Hudson sped through the stop sign at Highway 155 and headed south. As the deputy closed in, the sheriff’s office said Hudson decided to pull over and was arrested for the criminal mischief warrant.

Hudson was booked into the Smith County Jail for criminal mischief and held on a $300,000 bond. He was also charged with possession of a drug test falsification device with a $500 bond.