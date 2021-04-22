Man arrested for abuse after daughter with mental disabilities had feet amputated because of frostbite

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man whose 17-year-old daughter with an intellectual disability had her feet amputated because of frostbite has been charged with injury to a child/disabled person by omission.

Glenn Caldwell Jr., 45, has been booked into the Smith County Jail with bond set at $250,000, judicial records show.

The sheriff’s office said that law officers and Child Protective Services began investigating a possible case of abuse when on March 2 UT Health Tyler reported that a 17-year-old female had been taken to the hospital with severe frostbite to both feet.

Her feet had to be amputated.

Caldwell told sheriff’s investigators that he noticed the frostbite on his daughter as early as Feb. 23 or 24 but did not take her for treatment until several days later, a news release said.

“The victim was previously diagnosed with mental developmental delay and intellectual disability,” the news release said.

On March 19, investigators presented an arrest affidavit to the Smith County Court at Law Judge Taylor Heaton who issued a warrant for the arrest. Caldwell was taken into custody the next day.