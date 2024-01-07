SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Sunday morning after officials said he barricaded himself in a County Road 165 residence on Saturday.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said they got a call on an open line where they could hear a distraught woman around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday night. Deputies responded to the 16500 block of County Road 165 and were able to get the woman out so she could be treated for her injuries.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the woman said a man in the house was armed. Trent Bright, 54 of Tyler, was allegedly barricaded in the residence for hours.

Officials said that Smith County Swat and negotiators arrived at the scene and by Sunday morning Bright had come out of the residence to turn himself in after hours of negotiation.

Bright was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $150,000 bond.