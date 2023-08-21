CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Camp County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man on Sunday morning after he allegedly pointed a gun at a deputy.

Deputy Jim Carrigo was responding to a disturbance on County Road 2417 when he saw Cason Green, 27, running across the front yard of a trailer house, officials said.

“When Green got to the trailer house, he picked up a long gun from the porch in front of the trailer and pointed it at Deputy Carrigo who ordered him to put the gun down. Lt. Marc Nichols with the Pittsburg Police Department arrived as a backup, and Green ran back into the trailer with the gun,” Sheriff Cortelyou said.

After Green ran into the house, Carrigo and Nichols heard a shot inside the trailer, according to CSCO. Nichols and Carrigo then secured the perimeter of the trailer and requested backup, officials said.

Sheriff Cortelyou, Chief Deputy Randy Huggins, investigator Tim Hall and Mount Pleasant SWAT then responded to the scene. SWAT had to clear the trailer because law enforcement said they could not make contact with Green.

Officials said they couldn’t contact Green because he reportedly ran out the back door of the trailer before the perimeter was secured.

“After the trailer was cleared, a search was started for Green,” Sheriff Cortelyou said. “He was apprehended along Lake Bob Sandlin in the Havenspoint area.”

Officials said Green was booked into Camp County Jail and charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.