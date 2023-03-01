RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Rusk County after authorities received a report of a active shooter/barricaded person.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to 1007 West Rusk St. in Mount Enterprise. Authorities including Rusk County Sheriff’s Office patrol, criminal investigation division, Mount Enterprise City Marshal’s Office and Texas Game Wardens responded.

Officials said a man identified as 34-year-old Dustin Paul Hurst of Nacogdoches was arrested without incident when he tried to run from the scene. He was charged with assault family violence and felony criminal mischief.

Hurst was taken to the Rusk County Jail with bonds totaling $15,000. After his arrest, a search warrant was served at the 1007 West Rusk St. location, which reportedly resulted in the seizure of a firearm and suspected marijuana.

“This investigation is currently ongoing and additional criminal charges may be applied at a later date,” Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said. “The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to enforcing the law and protecting the families of Rusk County who we proudly serve.”