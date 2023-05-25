MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A man has been arrested after abusing his dog, according to the Marshall Police Department.

The release stated that Jacob Edwards, 30, was observed kicking his dog and then hanging it from a leash on a door of a business on East End Boulevard. Edwards was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail on the charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals and the dog has been taken to a local adoption center to be examined by a veterinarian.

The dog is expected to recover but is not available for adoption at this time.

“The swift action of the witnesses and the responding officers saved this animal from further suffering. We encourage people to call police if they see something like this,” Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said.