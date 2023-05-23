FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 69-year-old roommate.

On May 20, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle on County Road 4315. When officials arrived, they said they discovered the vehicle in question appeared to have been burned. During an investigation of the the vehicle, officials said they were led to the discovery of a separate crime scene in the Pelican Bay development of Lake Cypress Springs.

At the scene, officials said they found the owner of the burnt vehicle, 69-year-old Murrell Dempsey Newman, dead in his residence. Investigators and Texas DPS Rangers were called to the scene in Pelican Bay and a homicide investigation began into the death of Newman.

According to the release, an arrest warrant was issued for Jeffery Dale Shelby, Newman’s roommate, for the offense of murder. Shelby was arrested on Monday and booked into the Franklin County Jail on a $1 million bond. Officials said a probation violation warrant for aggravated family violence assault was also issued for Shelby, which added another $250,000 to his bond.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said that this is an ongoing investigation and asks for anyone with information on this case to contact them by calling 903-537-4539.