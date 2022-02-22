NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is behind bars after fleeing Nacogdoches County officials after a shooting on Jan. 31.

Gregg Allen Lazarine, 57, of Gary, is charged with a first degree felony for aggravated assault with a weapon.

Lazarine was arrested by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, on a warrant from Nacogdoches County for the aggravated assault and a parole violation for driving while intoxicated.

He is currently in custody in Panola County, waiting to be taken to Nacogdoches County.

On Jan. 31, around 11 a.m., officials say an argument turned violent between Lazarine and a woman at her home in the 800 block of County Road 918.

According to officials, the two began arguing about Lazarine leaving the residence when he allegedly threatened the woman with a knife and a gun.

Officials say that she was able to get away from him and cut him before getting to her vehicle. Lazarine reportedly went after her outside and fired at her with a 12-gauge shotgun, striking the victim in the knee and ankle.

He left the residence in a truck before leaving the vehicle and running away from law enforcement. She was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

“The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office thanks Nacogdoches County EMS, the Central Heights volunteer Fire Department, Cherokee and Rusk County sheriff’s offices and the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office for their

assistance in treating the victim and searching for Lazarine immediately after the assault. The sheriff’s office also appreciates Panola County’s help in apprehending this suspect,” said NCSO in a release.

Additional charges are possible in the case and the investigation is ongoing.