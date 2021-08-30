Man arrested for armed robbery in Titus County

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Titus County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested man for armed robbery in Cookville.

On the evening of Aug. 27, the Titus County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery.

The robber, later identified as 24-year-old Justin Desean Taylor, was reportedly wearing a hoodie and a mask and approached a clerk with what appeared to be a hand gun demanding money.

After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, TCSO reported Taylor exited the store and fled the scene.

On Monday, before noon, an investigator with TCSO saw a driver that looked like Taylor inside a vehicle.

The driver was detained, and he was identified as Taylor.

Investigators also determined he had outstanding misdemeanor warrants for his arrest.

TCSO said that their is sufficient probable cause that Taylor did commit the robbery, and he was arrested.

Taylor was also charged with a first degree felony offense of aggravated robbery. He was booked into the Titus County Jail without incident.