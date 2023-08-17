TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man has been arrested on warrants for felony forgery after cashing fraudulent checks at banks in Texas and Arkansas.

A detective with the Texarkana, Texas Police Department got a felony warrant for Kevin Dwyer, 59, after police said an investigation revealed that Dwyer had cashed a fraudulent check for $2,410 at a local bank back in July.

Courtesy: Texarkana Police Department

According to police, it was a business check that appeared to be authentic and was made out to Dwyer but the bank later learned it had been forged. Authorities said the detective on the case also discovered that Dwyer had cashed another forged check at a bank in Texarkana, Arkansas within an hour of the cashing the first fraudulent check in Texarkana, Texas.

During the investigation, police said that video surveillance confirmed that Dwyer was the suspect at both banks.

On Wednesday night, Dwyer was arrested on the felony warrant after an officer saw him walking out of his camper on Waterall Street.

Dwyer was booked into the Bi-State Jail for felony forgery and police said that his bond was set at $20,000 but “he won’t be going anywhere when he makes bond on this charge, because he’ll then be extradited to Arkansas to deal with the Forgery warrant that they have waiting for him over there.”