SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man has been arrested for robbery after allegedly attempting to steal from an Exxon convenience store near Lindale.

On Friday, around 12 p.m. deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a robbery that took place at the Exxon convenience store on the intersection of I-20 and Highway 110 north near Lindale.

According to authorities, the suspect entered the store and began to forcibly try to remove money from the cash register and “was met with resistance from the cashier.” The suspect reportedly drove away from the scene in a white Chevy Impala and headed west on I-20.

Several law enforcement agencies quickly began to search the area and after a few minutes, a Lindale police officer located the suspect’s vehicle in the parking lot of the Appletree Inn on I-20 and U.S. Highway 69 North.

After additional units arrived, authorities said they found the suspect in the back seat of the vehicle and arrested him. The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Dayton Grant Sherfield.

Once they arrived to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Sherfield met with investigators and was charged with robbery.