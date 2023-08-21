HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after allegedly giving his brother’s name to a deputy not knowing he had an outstanding felony warrant.

On Monday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 80 for a traffic infraction. When talking to the driver, authorities said he identified himself as Justin Plunkett, who had a felony warrant out of another county.

Alan Plunkett Mugshot Courtesy of Harrison County Judicial Records.

After the driver was informed of the warrant, officials said he quickly identified himself as Alan Plunkett and told the deputy he gave his brothers name because he thought it would “help him out of a bind” as his drivers license was expired.

Alan Plunkett was arrested and charged with failure to identify giving false information.