POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man has been arrested on the charges of harboring a runaway and aggravated assault of a child in Polk County.

On Tuesday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said detectives arrested Raymond Rigsby, Jr, 21, for harboring a runway and felony aggravated assault of a child. Rigsby was booked into the Polk County Jail with a bond total of $52,500.

This case is still under investigation so no further information in available at this time.