HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man has been arrested after he reportedly hit and killed a bicyclist while driving intoxicated.

Longview Police Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton said that Sergio Retana-Garcia was driving westbound on East Marshall Avenue when he collided with an individual who was riding their bike while traveling in the same direction. Retana-Garcia reportedly drove away from the scene and the individual was pronounced dead by authorities.

Retana-Garcia was later found and arrested by police and booked into the Gregg County Jail for driving while intoxicated 3rd or more and collision involving death.