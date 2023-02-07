POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 67-year-old man was arrested in Polk County on Feb. 2 after officials said an argument turned into a fatal stabbing.

According to the sheriff’s office, the stabbing took place near the 2500 block of FM 2610. When officials arrived, Michael Shane Treadway, 47, was found dead after being allegedly stabbed by Michael David Treadway, 67, who officials said was also on the scene.

After an investigation of the incident and interviews of those involved, officials said it was determined Michael David had stabbed Michael Shane after an argument and physical altercation between the two men.

Officials said Michael David was arrested and charged with murder and is currently being held on a $200,000 bond in the Polk County Jail.