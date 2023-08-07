SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after an early Sunday morning hit-and-run in Sulphur Springs.

According to Sulphur Springs police, officers responded to the scene in the 700 block of Texas Street around 4 a.m. “in reference to a subject laying in the road that was bleeding.”

In a release, officials said the victim, identified as Giovanni Lopez, had been run over after an altercation with a man. Officials said it is believed that the crash was a continuation of that incident.

Lopez was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The man he had an altercation with, identified by police as Juan Hernandez-Ruiz, was arrested for murder and taken to the Hopkins County Jail.