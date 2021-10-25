Man arrested for murder in Henderson after police find body outside residence

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK)- A man was arrested for murder in Henderson after police discovered a body outside of a residence on Friday, according to the Henderson Police Department.

On Oct. 22, around 7:45 a.m. police responded to the 300 block of North Oak Street regarding a deceased person.

The officers found a body, and the Henderson Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit also arrived to assist.

An initial investigation showed the victim was involved in a shooting incident that happened the previous week in the same area, said police.

The victim has been identified as Archie Eugene Lacy Jr., 47 of Henderson.

Carlos Henderson, 44, of Brownsboro was detained for murder. He was booked into the Rusk County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.