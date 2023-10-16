MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Marshall Police Department has arrested a man in connection to the murder of a woman found dead in the 2800 block of Victory Drive on Monday.

Marshall PD said that officers conducting a welfare check found Camri Johnson, 26, of Marshall, dead around 11:40 p.m. on Monday.

An investigation later resulted in the arrest of Windell Moris Jr., 23. Moris is being held at Harrison County Jail on charges of murder and abandoning/endangering a child with intent to return, according to jail records.

Marshall PD detectives, patrol officers and investigators are continuing to gather information about the incident.