Man arrested for pointing rifle at 5 people, making fake credit cards in Gun Barrel City

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK)- A man was arrested in Gun Barrel City for pointing a rifle at five people, threatening to shoot them and making fraudulent credit cards.

The man who was detained was Nicholas Tanner Moore.

According to Gun Barrel City Police Officers, they were called to the 600 block of Luther Lane on April 28 around 12:31 p.m. because of a disturbance that involved a person with a gun.

Five people told police they tried to get in contact with Moore because he bought tools from a local company using a forged credit card.

When the group arrived at the house, Moore made his way around the side of the residence. He had a rifle, which he pointed at the men. He also threatened to shoot them, officers said.

Then, the group left and called police.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a search warrant for the gun.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was also called to assist to serve the warrants, because Moore had firearms.

The man was found in the yard of the residence. He was arrested, and no one was injured.

Later, when police executed their search warrant, they found drugs, which they believed were heroin and methamphetamine. They also discovered items that indicated Moore was making fake credit cards.

Law enforcement obtained other search warrants. This allowed them to seize thousands of dollars worth of items that were possibly purchased with the fake credit cards.

Moore is currently at the Henderson County Jail. He was charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of forgery of government document. Moore was also arrested for two counts manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance that was over 4 grams and less than 200 grams and one charge of fraudulent use of identifying information.