CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Pittsburg man was arrested for possession of marijuana and what officials believe to be crystal meth during a traffic stop in Camp County.

Michael Dwayne Burns, 57 of Pittsburg was arrested on March 6 and was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Burns was arrested after Camp County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Cox made a traffic stop on a vehicle with an expired temporary tag on County Road 2110.

According to Sherriff John Cortelyou, Cox smelled a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Burns was searched and found three bags of marijuana and a bottle containing what is believed to be crystal meth in his pocket.

Deputy Brandon Morris, who assisted Cox in the traffic stop, found a plastic container with more crystal meth and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Burns was arrested and taken to the Camp County Jail.

The driver of the vehicle was issued a written warning for expired registration and released.