TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A 61-year-old man was arrested after allegedly hitting an old girlfriend with a rake during an argument and then stealing from her.

The Texarkana Police said in a release that on Tuesday afternoon, Donald Reed, 61, reportedly saw an old girlfriend of his raking leaves in her backyard on West 15th Street and stopped to talk to her. The release stated that soon after he got there, they began to argue. During the argument, the woman told police that Reed had picked up a rake and began hitting her with it.

Officers on the scene reported that they saw “several marks, bruises, and scratches on her legs that appeared to have been caused by the spikes you would find on a rake.”

According to the release, Reed had gotten into his car and left the scene before police arrived, but not before grabbing the old girlfriends purse that was laying on the back porch and taking it with him.

Police said that because the victim directly knew Reed, that it wasn’t very hard to find him. A Texarkana officer got Reed’s home address in Nash and asked Nash police to go to the location. Nash police were able to find Reed, his car and the purse that had been allegedly stolen at the location given to them by Texarkana police.

Reed was arrested and charged with 2nd degree felony robbery and booked into the Bi-State Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The Texarkana Police Department released a statement explaining why Reed received a felony robbery charge rather than a misdemeanor.