CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – A man has been arrested after robbing a truck stop convenience store with a gun in Crockett.

On Tuesday at around 6 a.m., Crockett police responded to the Xpress Truck Stop located at 1409 East Loop 304 in reference to an armed robbery. Officials said an investigation unveiled that the suspect had allegedly entered the store pointing a handgun at employees and stole money from the cash register.

According to the release, the suspect was seen leaving the store in a blue SUV and police said they were able to locate the vehicle nearby at the Cole Creek Apartments and determined which apartment it belonged to.

Officers said they talked to occupants of the apartment who identified the owner of the vehicle as 38-year-old Curtis Randle. Police then obtained a search warrant for the apartment and the release stated that they found “the stolen money, the handgun believe to have been used in the robbery, as well as other evidence.”

Randle was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.