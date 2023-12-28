PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Palestine for sexual assault of a child on Tuesday.

50-year-old Joseph Lee Zeleny was arrested for two counts of sexual assault of a child and given a combined $600,000 bond.

On Tuesday, the Palestine Police Department got a complaint of ongoing sexual abuse of a child that allegedly spanned several years. The PPD Criminal Investigation Division and Detective K. Winebrenner secured two warrants for Zeleny’s arrest, and a judge issued a search warrant for Zeleny’s residence in the 1000 block of N. Mallard Street.

The police department’s Emergency Response Team took Zeleny into custody without incident. Police said detectives also recovered “several evidentiary items” and they expect more charges as the investigation continues.