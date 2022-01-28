TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested for allegedly stealing copper from an A/C unit at a local business and as well as items from a truck in Texarkana.

On Thursday morning, on Jan. 27, the Texarkana Texas Police Department received a call about someone burning something along the wall of a business in the 500 block of W. 5th Street.

According to TTPD, what had actually happened was a person had been cutting copper out of the air conditioning units and then tried to burn off the insulation from the copper tubing.

TTPD said the person who cut the copper also left their bike sitting outside a fenced enclosure where the A/C units were.

TTPD officer Jerrika Weaver found a small piece of denim inside the enclosure that she thought was probably torn off the suspect’s jeans as they tried to climb over the fence.

Weaver went inside the business to get information and one of the employees told her that they had seen a man walking in the alley and thought he owned a bike. When Weaver went outside, the bike was gone. She got a call on the radio and told other officers in the area.

Shortly after, Sgt. Kris Smith saw 33-year-old Adam Morgan riding a bike across a parking lot two blocks away and stopped him. Smith noticed Morgan had soot on his hands and a rip in his jeans that was the exact same shape as the piece of denim Weaver found.

Morgan tried to explain to Smith that he had found the bike abandoned a few minutes and the pants he was wearing weren’t really his.

Officers found the stolen copper hidden in a nearby alley as well as a couple of other things that had been taken out of a truck parked there. TTPD officers were able to return all of the items to their rightful owners.

Morgan was arrested for theft of material and was booked in the Bi-State jail and his bond was set at $40,000 on Friday morning by a judge.