Man arrested for stealing trailer from Rusk County business, having methamphetamine

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A man was detained by a deputy after he stole a trailer from a business in Rusk County.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call on Tuesday around 9:50 a.m. from someone that said a suspect was trying to take a trailer at the Simmons A/C company.

The business is located near Highway 259 South.

A deputy made it to the location and saw the suspect’s vehicle and the stolen trailer on Highway 259. The driver was heading south.

Law enforcement were able to arrest Jerry Wall Jr., who admitted he stole the trailer.

The man also was in possession of methamphetamine when he was arrested.

His bond was set at $15,000 for the drug offense and his bond for theft was set at $10,000.

“An outstanding job was done by patrol to recover the trailer within minutes of the theft!” The Sheriff’s office said.