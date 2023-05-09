TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man and juvenile have been arrested and charged with theft of cattle and cruelty to livestock, according to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace.

On Monday, around 2:45 p.m., Wallace said officials responded to 3571 FM 2262 in Groveton and arrested Luke Wayne McGinn and an unnamed juvenile on the charges of theft cattle/horse/exotic livestock and cruelty to livestock animal neglect/overwork. According to Wallace, after a search of the vehicle, additional charges were added after officials said 8 grams of suspected methamphetamine “were found in a hidden compartment.”

Photo Courtesy of Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace.

