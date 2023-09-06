HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after authorities said he attempted to “destroy methamphetamine” after being detained during a traffic stop.

On Wednesday morning, a deputy with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop for an alleged traffic violation. The deputy then proceeded to do a probable cause search of the vehicle and detained the driver, who was identified as 64-year-old Juan Rimes.

Courtesy: Harrison County Judicial Records

Officials said while the deputy was conducting the search of the vehicle, Rimes was seen trying to “destroy methamphetamine by throwing it on the ground and stomping it,” while he was detained.

While placing Rimes into custody, authorities said they found more narcotics in his possession.

Rimes was charged with tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance.