LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The City of Lufkin said that a man was arrested on Wednesday night after leading police on a high-speed chase that reached speeds of over 90 miles per hour.

According to a press release, an officer saw Ross Stormer, 38 of Zavalla, drive a white Ford Explorer past a stop sign, fail to use a turning signal and take off down onto Hill Street off of Lotus Lane at a high rate of speed.

Officials said the officer saw all four wheels of the Ford come off the ground as Stormer allegedly drove over a train track. Stormer then reportedly ran through several red lights along Frank Avenue and at the intersection of Frank Avenue and Loop 287 as police began pursuing him, according to the City of Lufkin.

Photo courtesy of the Angelina County Jail.

Stormer was pursued onto Highway 94 before turning back to Frank Avenue and continuing onto Gaslight Boulevard to Pershing Street, Bynum Street, Ellis Avenue, South Franklin Street and back onto Frank Avenue, officials said.

The pursuit ended after an officer performed a PIT maneuver on Stormer’s vehicle before it went into a major intersection, according to a press release. Stormer’s Ford Explorer then spun and he entered the parking lot of a Brookshire Brothers where officials said the vehicle was stopped.

Stormer allegedly told officers he was driving recklessly because he was mad about a domestic situation, according to authorities. Stormer was taken into custody and charged with evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of marijuana.

He was booked into the Angelina County Jail on a total $20,000 bond.