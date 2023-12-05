CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested on Monday in Cherokee County after running from law enforcement and the release of TDCJ dogs.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson was patrolling CR 2120 when he saw a car driven by a man, identified as Justin Jones, 35 of Maydelle, who was known to have warrants.

Officials said Dickson attempted to stop him when Jones ran into the Cherokee County Hunting Club, and TDCJ dogs were contacted to assist in the search.

Jones surrendered to law enforcement, according to officials, after the release of the TDCJ dogs, and was taken to the Cherokee County Jail.

He was arrested on a felony federal probation violation warrant and a furnishing alcohol to a minor warrant.