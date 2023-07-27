TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man has been arrested in connection to a 2018 cold murder case out of Texarkana.

For about a year, Detective Thomas Shaddix with the Texarkana Police Department took special interest in a cold murder case that took place back in 2018. The case involves the death of John Neal, who was found sitting in a car on the side of the road on the 4200 block of Finley Street on March 28, 2018.

John Neal. Courtesy: KETK Archives

When authorities found Neal, they said he had been shot several times and the car had been set on fire “in an apparent attempt to destroy any physical evidence.” Neal’s family had reported him missing after he told them he was going to meet someone and never returned.

Police said the case has been a difficult one to solve, but the detective found an important missing piece of evidence that pointed directly at 28-year-old Darren King.

Authorities arrested King in connection to the murder of Neal and he is currently being held in the Bi-State Jail on a $1 million bond.