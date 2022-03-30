TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday afternoon, officers with the Texarkana Texas Police Department arrested a second person that allegedly left a bystander seriously wounded in Oaklawn Village Shopping Center on Friday night.

On Tuesday night, officials received information that 26-year-old Benjamin Jacobs was driving toward Texarkana on Interstate 30. In addition to being a suspect of Friday’s shooting, Jacobs also had eight felony and misdemeanor warrants for his arrest, according to officials.

After sitting out near the Interstate watching for Jacob’s vehicle at the city limits, Officer Cole Bredenberg saw him pass by and pulled out to get behind it.

Jacobs immediately sped up to 80-100 miles per hour and took the Nash exit, TTPD said. He turned onto Richmond Road and ran several traffic lights while Bredenberg chased him, officials with TTPD said.

After driving to the back of an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Richmond Road, Jacobs jumped out of his car and managed to climb through a hole in the fence TTPD said in a Facebook post.

Officials chased Jacobs on foot until he tried to hide under a car parked in the front yard of a house on College Drive, said authorities.

Jacobs was arrested and taken to the Bi-State Jail.

In addition to the felony evading arrest in a vehicle charge, Jacobs had warrants including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, interference with an emergency call and six failure to appear warrants on arrests for which he had previously bonded out and never showed up for court, officials said.

His total bond for all of the charges was set at $120,000. Police said that his bonds for the recent charges have not been added yet.

On Wednesday, Detective Cliff Harris got two more arrest warrants for Jacobs for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct for the shooting on Friday and arrested him on those two additional charges in jail.

Officials first arrested Latavion Larry, 21, for deadly conduct after a warrant was issued for his arrest over the weekend.

Police were able to use video from cameras at nearby businesses and Harris was able to identify him as one of the suspects.

Larry was booked into the Bi-State Jail with a $1 million bond.

Police were called to the shopping center around 6 p.m. on Friday and found the victim who had been shot.

The man and his wife were getting ice at the self-serve ice machine in the parking lot when they heard gun shots. He was struck once in the chest by a bullet that was believed to have come from a gun fight between Larry and Jacobs around 50 yards away across the parking lot, according to TTPD.

The 33-year-old man was taken to a local hospital and was reported to be in stable condition.