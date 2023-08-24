HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a Dec. 4 crash that left 4 people dead and seven injured on State Highway 19.

Gerald Lee Adams was arrested on four charges of criminally negligent homicide.

According to a DPS report, the crash happened when 2007 Toyota Avalon and a 1998 Toyota Avalon were waiting to turn left on to County Road 4764 when a 2017 Ford E Series Van was passing them on the shoulder and failed to control it’s speed, hitting the Toyotas.

“There was another vehicle that was not involved in the crash had passed those two vehicles however, there was another vehicle, a Ford van, that was coming behind them that struck the rear of those two vehicles causing that vehicle to go head on into the other lanes where it struck two other vehicles,” DPS Sergeant Gregg Williams said at the time of the crash.

The 1998 Toyota Avalon was pushed into the southbound lane of State Highway 19 when officials said it was hit by a 2023 Cadillac Escalade and a 2014 Kia Soul.

All four passengers of the 1998 Toyota Avalon were declared dead by Justice of the Peace Brad Cummings.

“We had a total of seven that were injured, they were all not incapacitating injuries at the time of the crash,” said Williams.

Adams was uninjured in the crash and officials said that the driver and passenger of the 2007 Toyota were injured along with the people in the Cadillac Escalade and the Kia Soul, according to DPS.